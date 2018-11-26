Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa’s derby day win

Aston Villa picked up a memorable win over Birmingham in the derby yesterday.
Goals from Kodjia, Grealish, Abraham and Hutton sealed the three points for Dean Smith’s side.
Former Aston Villa star Ian Taylor has reacted to the club’s derby win on his Twitter account.
His five-word reaction to the win was:
Simple….. the city is ours… #VTWD pic.twitter.com/IT4bjPyJay
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) November 25, 2018
The win over Birmingham will give the club a massive lift in terms of morale and they will be looking to build on this performance now.
Aston Villa can still challenge for promotion and they will be looking to close the gap by putting together a winning run. Dean Smith’s men are currently 8th in the standings.
The fans will be delighted with their side’s showing in a derby game and they will be impressed with the upturn in form since Dean Smith’s arrival.
It will be interesting to see if Villa can maintain this level of performance over the crucial festive period now.