Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa’s 3-3 draw against Sheffield United

Former Aston Villa player Ian Taylor has reacted to the 3-3 draw against Sheffield United on Twitter.
Dean Smith’s men fought back brilliantly from 3-0 down to secure a draw at home and Taylor tweeted out his one-word reaction after the game.
His tweet read:
Wow………………..
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) February 8, 2019
Clearly, Taylor was awe-struck with the comeback from his former side. Later on, he explained that the result was unbelievable but the team needs to improve a lot going forward.
Can’t believe we got a draw to be honest but to be fair to the lads they kept going!! I know plenty left at 0-3 but like them, no way did I see that coming!! Take that point and move on big time!! We need to improve massively though……. 😩 UTV!!!
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) February 8, 2019
Aston Villa fans will be delighted with the fighting mentality shown by their players and it will be interesting to see if the Villans can now build on this confidence going forward.
They will need to put together a winning run if they want to keep their promotion hopes alive.
Dean Smith will be pleased with the character of his players but he would have expected better from the start.
Aston Villa were very poor up until the 80th minute and they allowed Billy Sharp to score a phenomenal hattrick on the night.
The likes of Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Andre Green scored late on to secure a point for the hosts.
Aston Villa are now eighth in the Championship standings with 44 points from 31 games.