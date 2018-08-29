Blog Competitions English Championship Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa defeat vs Burton Albion

29 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship


Aston Villa crashed out of the Carabao Cup after they lost 1-0 against Burton Albion on Tuesday night at the Pirelli Stadium.

Harry Campbell saved a last-minute penalty to deny Aston Villa a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. After a dull first half, Liam Boyce put the League One side ahead, with his shot taking a deflection in off Tommy Elphick.

Burton went a man down in the 89th minute after Kyle McFadzean was sent off for handling a shot. Albert Adomah stepped up to take the spot kick, but Campbell saved it brilliantly. He also denied the forward from the rebound.

It was a poor performance from Villa, and the fans were frustrated with the effort. Former player and club legend, Ian Taylor took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction, and he used just one word to perfectly sum up the performance.

Here are some of the best responses from the Villa fans:

Villa enjoyed 56% of possession but managed only two shots on target. Steve Bruce made nine changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Reading, and clearly, his side lacked cohesion and the cutting edge.

