Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa defeat vs Burton Albion

Aston Villa crashed out of the Carabao Cup after they lost 1-0 against Burton Albion on Tuesday night at the Pirelli Stadium.
Harry Campbell saved a last-minute penalty to deny Aston Villa a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. After a dull first half, Liam Boyce put the League One side ahead, with his shot taking a deflection in off Tommy Elphick.
Burton went a man down in the 89th minute after Kyle McFadzean was sent off for handling a shot. Albert Adomah stepped up to take the spot kick, but Campbell saved it brilliantly. He also denied the forward from the rebound.
It was a poor performance from Villa, and the fans were frustrated with the effort. Former player and club legend, Ian Taylor took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction, and he used just one word to perfectly sum up the performance.
Abysmal…… 😡 #moveon
Never was. Terrible appointment from day 1.
We cant just keep moving on Ian. Change is needed. Bruce needed to learn from his mistakes, but in over 20 months, we have seen almost no progression. #bruceout #avfc
Just about the most predictable outcome of a match. I don’t ever bet against my own team but that defeat was on the cards before the start…
Bruce will not get us promoted.
Fact.
Bruce is a dead man walking. The new owners will be moving him on shortly.
Villa enjoyed 56% of possession but managed only two shots on target. Steve Bruce made nine changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Reading, and clearly, his side lacked cohesion and the cutting edge.