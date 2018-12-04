Ian Ferguson says Rangers fans love Alfredo Morelos to death

Rangers went top of the Scottish Premiership league table on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Hearts, with goals from Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos cancelling out Gareth McAuley’s own goal to give manager Steven Gerrard’s side a boosting victory.
The Light Blues suffered a late scare as they played the last 18 minutes with 10 men following Scott Arfield’s sending off.
Morelos’ ninth league goal of the season was very crucial to hand Rangers a much-needed win, and his form has definitely improved under Gerrard after he managed just 14 goals in 35 league appearances last term.
Questions remain over the temperament of the Colombian, but former Gers striker Ian Ferguson – who works in the hospitality lounges on matchdays at Ibrox – has revealed what the fans really think of the youngster.
“The big difference is in Morelos. Last season he didn’t look happy. This season he looks fitter and he’s getting better support around him,” Ferguson told The Scottish Sun.
“He’s a bit like Scott Brown at Celtic — one of those players opposing fans don’t like but who his own club’s love. But that’s because he’s a threat to other teams — as scoring 17 goals this season proves. I listen to a lot of the supporters on match days and they love the guy to death.
“He picks up a few bookings and he plays on the edge but I don’t have a problem with that.”
Morelos already has been sent off once this term and has five yellow cards in 14 league appearances so far.
The 22-year-old received nine yellow cards last season and his disciplinary shortcomings saw him miss the cup semi-final against Aberdeen some weeks ago.
It remains to be seen if Gerrard can help tame the beast in Morelos, but it’ll be necessary if Rangers are to challenge Celtic for the remaining two prizes on offer this season.