Ian Durrant names three Rangers midfielders who could start vs Celtic

Glasgow Rangers will take on Celtic in their next Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox.
The Gers have started the 2019-20 campaign brilliantly, winning of all their matches so far. In fact, they have not lost a single game in all competitions so far.
As a result, they will be heading into this match with loads of confidence. A victory against the Bhoys will be massive, and club legend Ian Durrant is already excited about the fixture.
One of the areas where Rangers have vastly improved is the midfield department. Steven Gerrard has assembled a very good midfield unit, adding adequate depth and quality to the side.
Ryan Jack has been ever-present for the Gers, and he is the livewire in the middle of the park. Likewise, Gerrard has Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Glenn Kamara, Sheyi Ojo, and Scott Arfield as other midfield options.
Durrant feels that Gerrard will use Jack, Arfield and Aribo in a three-man midfield set-up against Celtic in the Old Firm Derby clash.
“My three just now for Sunday would probably be Davis, Jack and Aribo. I think they have shown the best form,” said Durrant to the Scottish Sun. “They are as strong as Celtic in midfield but they have to go and show they have that.”