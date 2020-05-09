‘I will take it’: Salomon Rondon open to making a comeback with Newcastle United

In an interview with The Mirror, Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon has said that he would be open to making a comeback with Newcastle United in the future.
The 30-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan with the Magpies from West Bromwich Albion and he caught the eye with 11 goals and seven assists from 32 league appearances.
Initially, he struggled to make an impression under then-manager Rafael Benitez but he gradually picked up his form and made regular goalscoring contributions in the second half of the season.
As a result, the Tyneside outfit finished 11 points ahead of the relegation places and Rondon became a fan favourite because of his consistent displays alongside Ayoze Perez in the final months of the campaign.
Much has changed since then with Benitez and Rondon having moved to Dalian Professional in China while Perez is currently in the ranks of Leicester City, who are third in the league this season.
Speaking to The Mirror recently, Rondon has said that he would have no second thoughts over making a comeback with the Magpies but he remains committed to Dalian at the present point of time.
“If you ask me again if I want to come back then of course. I have no doubt about going back to Newcastle. St James’s Park is so big. It was fantastic for me. To play there as a player is fantastic,” He told.
“But of course my priority now is in China and we will see what happens with the virus and the league. But if you give me the chance to come back then I will take it.”
The Magpies had the opportunity to sign Rondon on a permanent deal from West Brom last summer but they declined to trigger the £16.5m release clause before he made the move to the Far East.
Rondon’s wage demands were probably one of the reasons behind the decision but the club thereafter made the surprise signing of Joelinton from Hoffenheim for a record £40m fee.
Joelinton was bought by the Magpies with the view that he could provide a similar threat as Rondon with the physical presence upfront but he has struggled to make any notable impact this term.
The Brazilian has bagged just one goal and two assists from 29 league outings and his future with the club remains doubtful beyond the current campaign.
Newcastle United are in the progress of a £300m takeover from PCP Capital Partners and it remains to be seen whether the prospective new owners would be interested in re-signing Rondon.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com