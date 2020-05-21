Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen speaks highly of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has named Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson on Twitter as the best defender he has played against.

Bowen, who can operate as a winger, midfielder or forward, made the comment about the 26-year-old Scotland international left-back during a Q&A session on West Ham’s official Twitter page.

While many would have expected a different Liverpool player to be named by the former Hull City star – Virgil van Dijk – the 23-year-old has actually named Robertson.

Andy Robertson https://t.co/8UQmjmr83E — West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) May 21, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Robertson has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Hull star provided 11 assists in 36 league games for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Bowen – who played with Robertson at Hull – has scored one goal in four Premier League matches for West Ham since his move from the Tigers in the January transfer window, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 29 Championship matches for Hull this season before his switch to the Hammers, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, while West Ham are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.