Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen would be a superb signing for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window, but they could look to do some business in January. According to reports from Football London, Spurs have held serious interest in signing Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen this month.
Spurs have sent scouts to keep track on the 22-year-old, and watched him in every game he has played in December. He has scored 10 goals this season from the right wing position, and has three assists to his name as well.
He was impressive last season as well, managing 15 goals, but the young winger should pass that tally easily. Everton and Leeds are keeping a close eye on him, but Spurs should do everything to snap him up.
Spurs are targeting homegrown players in the January transfer window, and Bowen fits the bill nicely. With the likes of Fernando Llorente, Vincent Janssen, and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou all expected to leave the club, it would free up space and wage for new additions.
Football London reports that a figure of under £15m could be enough to capture his signature, which in the modern market is well within budget.
While Spurs cannot guarantee Bowen regular first team football, the lure of working with a top manager like Mauricio Pochettino could be too tempting to turn down.
Spurs are choc-a-bloc with talented attacking players like Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, and Heung-Min Son, and Bowen will have to work really hard to make his way into the team.
The north London club believe that he has the potential to be a top player, and can also be converted into a second striker playing alongside Harry Kane. He would be a superb signing for Spurs, but they have to move quickly with other teams circling.