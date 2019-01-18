Hull City eye move for Celtic winger Lewis Morgan

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Championship club Hull City are considering to make a move to sign Lewis Morgan from Celtic in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old joined the Bhoys in the January transfer window of 2018. He was immediately loaned back to St Mirren until the end of the season.
The exciting winger has struggled for regular game time at Parkhead, and Brendan Rodgers has recently insisted that he would be willing to send Morgan on loan elsewhere.
Scottish Premiership club Hibs and League One outfit Sunderland have reportedly showed interest in signing him, but surely, Hull City is a more attractive option for him.
The Tigers boss Nigel Adkins has revealed that the winger is on their radar, and has praised him by saying that he is a dynamic winger who is exciting to watch.
“We’ve had a look at a lot of players in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and obviously Lewis is one,” said Adkins as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
“Celtic have brought two or three players in forward-wise. He’s a young lad and did really well at his previous club but that wasn’t in the top level of Scottish football.
“Young lad, dynamic winger, he’s exciting to watch. Will that happen with us, will that happen with another football club? I’m sure his agent’s going to be working very hard to get him somewhere.”
Hull City are in a great form at the moment, having remained unbeaten in their last nine games in the Championship. Morgan is a highly rated young talent, and he would be a good addition to the squad.