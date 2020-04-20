Hugo Rodallega urges Alfredo Morelos to leave Rangers for Newcastle

Former Premier League striker Hugo Rodallega has urged Alfredo Morelos to quit Rangers this summer and join Newcastle United.
The Rangers ace has been linked with a summer exit for a while now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Rodallega said (quotes via Daily Record): “Alfredo is still a young man and he must take advantage of his situation. He is in a great position in his career because he scored many goals and many clubs will want to sign him.
“He has the confidence and ability to play in the English Premier League. He must be clear and tell his current club that he wants to go there.
“He has to leave Scottish football and move to a bigger league. Either England or Spain.
“Alfredo has shown what he can do in Scotland. He’s proved himself there and showed what a good player he is. Now it’s time for him to go to a league that is more demanding.
“If he gets the chance to work with Steve Bruce – someone I know very well – I know he would enjoy that because Bruce is a coach who gives his strikers a lot of confidence.
“That would be perfect for Alfredo.”
Morelos has proven himself in the Scottish League and in the Europa League over the last two seasons and he needs a bigger challenge now.
A move to Newcastle would allow him to compete in the Premier League alongside better players and that could benefit his development.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make a move for the Rangers ace this summer.
The Magpies need to sign a striker and the Colombian is a proven goalscorer. Morelos has 29 goals to his name this season and he managed to score 30 last season.
There is no doubt that he has the talent to cut it at the top level.
If Newcastle decide to splash out on the 23-year-old striker this summer, it could pay-off big time for them.
Morelos is a better goalscorer than Joelinton and his style of play suits English football as well. Newcastle could get themselves a top class striker for years to come, on a reasonable price.