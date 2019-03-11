Hugo Lloris comments on Tottenham’s top four chances

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has opened up about his side’s recent decline in form and their top four chances.
The Londoners were fighting for the title a few weeks ago and now they are in a race to finish in the Champions League places.
Speaking to Daily Mail, Lloris added that Tottenham have lost their advantage over their top four rivals and they cannot afford to slip up anymore.
He also claimed that the Londoners will have to win every single league game between now and the end of the season.
He said: “Yes, it’s been four games now without a win. Especially against a team that you expect to get points from. It’s tough to lose games and it makes things very complicated for us. We had a good gap in the months before, now it has reduced and, like I said, we don’t have a joker (card) anymore. We need to win every game until the end.”
A series of poor performances against Chelsea, Burnley, Arsenal and Southampton have derailed Tottenham’s season.
It will be interesting to see if they can finish strongly and secure their place in the top four.
The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are currently breathing down their necks and Lloris believes that their position is quite complicated now.
Spurs have some tough games coming up against Liverpool and Manchester City. It will be interesting to see how they perform in those games.