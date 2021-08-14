Huge boost for Leeds as CSKA Moscow fail to register Adolofo Gaich

Leeds target Adolofo Gaich has not been registered to play for CSKA Moscow this season according to a report from Leeds Live.

And that is obviously a huge boost to the Whites’ chances of bringing the attacker to Elland Road this summer.

Tutto Mercato Web reported last week that Leeds were ready to make an offer for the 22-year-old forward.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa desperately needs to bolster his centre-forward ranks at Elland Road. More quality competition and cover for Patrick Bamford is required.

Leeds boost as Gaich isn’t registered

Leeds Live claims that CSKA have failed to register the Argentinian for the upcoming campaign in Russia.

Gaich would be a very useful addition for the West Yorkshire outfit this summer.

The South American is a hard-working centre-forward albeit not a prolific one.

At 22, he has plenty of years left ahead of him to improve and Bielsa would surely be able to extract the best out of him.

Gaich could be available for around £8.5-10 million this summer according to Mundoalbiceleste.

The latest claims from Leeds Live that Gaich has not been included in CSKA’s squad for the upcoming campaign should make signing him a very easy task for Leeds this summer.

Quite how much they will be prepared to pay for the Argentinian striker, however, remains to be seen.

