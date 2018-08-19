Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner reveals that he had offers from other clubs

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has revealed that he had offers to leave the club.
The German has build up an impressive reputation as a manager.
He managed to lead Town to Premier League promotion during the 2016-17 season.
Many expected that the Terriers would be relegated from the top-flight last season.
However, they defied the odds and ended in 16th place.
West Ham and Leicester City were two clubs who were linked with the 46-year-old.
Wagner instead chose to remain loyal to the Terriers and chose to sign a £2.5 million contract extension which will see him remain in West Yorkshire until 2021.
This season promises to be a tough one and the Terriers will once again have to work hard to avoid the drop.
Wagner is loved by the club’s supporters and if there is a man who can help them to once again overcome the odds, it is him.
Wagner said as reported by The Mail on Sunday: “I really like the people at this club, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed here.”
“But there is the feeling as well that we are not ready. We are still on our way and there’s a feeling that this club is still in progression.”
“Maybe there are bigger clubs and bigger names out there and other exciting situations which could be in front of you. But I still have the feeling that I’m here at the right place.”
“Everybody has given me that welcoming feeling in the last three years – and they are convinced we are on the right path.”