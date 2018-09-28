Huddersfield vs Tottenham injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday hoping to keep themselves in touch with the top of the Premier League table.
Spurs head into the game six points behind leaders Liverpool, but with the Reds facing third-placed Chelsea this weekend Mauricio Pochettino’s side could close the gap on at least one of their title rivals with a win at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Huddersfield are currently bottom of the standings having picked up just two points from six matches this term.
Pochettino has confirmed that Christian Eriksen will miss Saturday’s trip with an abdominal problem.
The 26-year-old didn’t feature in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but could face Barcelona in the Champions League next week.
Serge Aurier is also likely to miss the game with a leg injury, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is closing in on a return to first-team action.
Juninho Bacuna, Ramadan Sobhi, Collin Quaner are all doubtful for the home side.
Spurs did the double over Huddersfield last season, winning 4-0 away from home and 2-0 at Wembley.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Huddersfield: Lossl, Lowe, Kongolo, Schindler, Zanka, Hadergjonaj, Van La Parra, Billing, Mooy, Kachunga, Depoitre.
Spurs: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Rose, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Dembele, Dier, Son, Alli, Lamela, Kane.
Odds: Huddersfield 13/2, Spurs 2/5, Draw 18/5.