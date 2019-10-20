How Villa lost out on £7m in September, Smith’s decision was foolish

Jonathan Kodjia has an uncertain future at Aston Villa after struggling for form, fitness and playing time, but Dean Smith passed on the opportunity to cash in on his signature when clubs in Qatar came knocking in September.
As per Pete O’Rourke of the Football Insider, Villa rejected a £7m bid from Al-Gharafa before the Qatar window shut at the end of last month. Smith didn’t want to sell Kodjia before January, as he wouldn’t be able to sign a replacement.
His decision to keep the 29-year-old doesn’t appear to be the right move, however, as Kodjia is currently out of action with a cheekbone fracture, has only made one appearance this season, and is in the last year of his deal at Villa Park.
The Ivorian international could sign a pre-contract deal with overseas clubs in January, eventually moving on a free transfer in July, so it’s hard to see suitors paying money to sign him six months earlier.
Kodjia doesn’t have a future at Villa as Wesley & Keinan Davies are ahead of him in the pecking order. He’s scored only three goals in 2019 and is being made available for sale in the New Year.
Smith must be regretting having kept him last month given he’s not made the matchday squad since the opening day.
