How much money Tottenham offered Christian Eriksen to stay

Tottenham are desperate to keep Christian Eriksen and will give him a considerable payrise so he’ll fend off interest from clubs abroad. The 27-year-old has an uncertain future after admitting in an interview that he’s keen on a new challenge, but Spurs aren’t giving up.
Tottenham were reported to have offered Eriksen a contract worth £150k-per-week in June, but Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail says the Londoners have now handed him a £200k-per-week deal – 250% more than his current salary. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Eriksen, but Los Blancos are yet to lodge an official bid as they have eyes on Paul Pogba.
A lack of interest means there’s a chance the Danish international could stay for one more season, but Tottenham would prefer him to be sold this summer or sign a long-term contract. Eriksen’s current deal expires in 2020, so he could leave for nothing in 11 months if Tottenham haven’t cashed in on his signature.
After scoring and creating 20 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season, it’s not hard to see why Spurs are willing to pay £10.4m-a-year to keep Eriksen, but time will tell if their attempts are successful.
Stats from Transfermarkt.