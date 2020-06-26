How Liverpool players and Jurgen Klopp reacted after winning the Premier League

Liverpool are the 2019-20 Premier League champions.

Following Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace, the Reds needed only a victory to seal the Premier League title.





However, after Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday night, the confirmation has been made and it has broken the internet.

After three decades of hurt, Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a top-flight title was finally over last night. The man, who was the real architect behind the glory, Jurgen Klopp became emotional after the game.

The club that was struggling to make the top four has become champions of England and Europe within just five years. The transformation has been gradual and remarkable.

Klopp was moved to tears last night as he appeared on Sky Sports to share his thoughts on the historic moment. His reactions:

“I have no words, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible, becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible.

“I haven’t waited 30 years, I have been here for four-and-a-half years, but it is quite an achievement, especially with the three-month break because nobody knew if we could go on.

“I know it is difficult for people in this moment but we could not hold back. We will enjoy this with our supporters when we can.”

Soon after Liverpool player took to Twitter to express their reactions. We bring here some of them:

Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. 🎶 now they’re gonna believe us 🎶 😀 pic.twitter.com/bqkXM1Fjpj — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2020

Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like I’ll need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆 pic.twitter.com/UNIfcQoB7q — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 25, 2020

And now you’re gonna believe us…… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKwseNvmZR — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 25, 2020

96❤️ 😭

Dream came true — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020

It is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.

Having won the Champions League and the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp is still looking for more. He has warned Liverpool’s rivals that they will remain hungry to add more silverware in the following years.