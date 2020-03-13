How coronavirus is affecting sport in the USA

With the coronavirus outbreak hugely affecting daily life all over the planet, the otherwise insular world of sport has been impacted as well.
Sport all over world is being halted for the time being, as governments try hard to combat COVID-19 and limit its spread.
The USA has been severely affected as well, with officials trying to limit large-scale gatherings to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Amid the outbreak, Major League Soccer has taken the step of suspending the 2020 season for 30 days.
The Generation adidas Cup, a prestigious youth competition, was scheduled from April 4 until April 11, but it has also been been suspended.
The coronavirus is affecting the women’s game as well. The National Women’s Soccer League has cancelled pre-season matches, with the 2020 campaign scheduled to start on April 18.
As things stand, the women’s domestic league in the USA will start on April 18, and various clubs, including the Houston Dash and Orlando Pride, have been showing their support for the NWSL’s decision regarding cancelling pre-season games.
The National Hockey League in the USA has been suspended, while the National Basketball League has announced that all matches have been suspended from Thursday until further notice after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.