Houssem Aouar agrees to join Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

The 22-year-old central midfielder is a world-class talent and he has a massive future ahead of him.





Arteta could help him develop into a world-class player if he moves to Arsenal.

There is no doubt that the Gunners need to add more creativity to their midfield and someone like Aouar would be a superb signing. He would be an upgrade on the likes of Elneny and Guendouzi.

It seems that the London club have reached an agreement with the player and they will have to find an agreement with his club now

RMC Sport claim that Arsenal have offered €35 million for the player and the two clubs are currently negotiating the transfer.

🚨 Arsenal offre 35 millions pour Aouar. Les négociations entre les deux clubs sont entrées dans la phase concrète pour le transfert du numéro 8 lyonnais — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) September 25, 2020

The midfielder was linked with a move to Juventus and Barcelona as well but neither of the European giants have come forward with a concrete offer for him so far.

Arsenal will be hoping to get back into the top four this season and they really need players like Aouar to bridge the gap with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arteta has signed the likes of Willian to improve his team’s creativity this season and Aouar would improve them further if the Londoners can get his signing over the line in the coming weeks.