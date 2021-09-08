Today’s NAP of the Day comes from Uttoxeter where we fancy 6/4 shot Samba Dancer to win the 2:30 at the Staffordshire track.

All of our SportLens racing experts looked through Wednesday’s cards and agreed this was our best bet. Samba Dancer is now an inmate of the Fergal O’Brien stable after moving over from Ireland this summer. That yard does well with types sourced from the Emerald Isle, so this six-year-old Zambezi Sun gelding looks worth a wager now back in maiden hurdle company. That is precisely why he appeals most as the NAP of the Day at 6/4 for this 2m 4f contest on 8 September.

Why will Samba Dancer win?

A maiden hurdle is much easier than carrying the welter burden of 12st 1lb in a handicap. That is the massive weight Samba Dancer did his level best to defy on his British and stable debut at Worcester last month. He was keeping on well over this trip and took second at the last, but conceding 10lb to Translink proved an impossible task. Samba Dancer ran up to his official rating of 107 there, and beat everything else home.

It was a fine effort off top-weight. Samba Dancer also has a couple of pieces of back form from his days in Ireland when trained by Eoin Doyle. His sixth behind French Dynamite on hurdles debut at Thurles reads well in relation to this maiden as the winner twice finished second in Grade 2 company last season. Samba Dancer also filled the same spot at Tramore on New Year’s Day in a race that has thrown up plenty of subsequent winners.

Saint Roi, the runaway nine-length victor that day, went on to land the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and score another Grade 3 success at Tipperary. That one was also a gallant runner-up at the highest level in the Morgiana Hurdle. Arcadian Sunrise, who was second in the Tramore maiden, has advertised the form recently with successes over hurdles at the Galway Festival and on the Flat during York’s Ebor Festival last month.

There is nothing of their calibre in this maiden hurdle line-up for Samba Dancer to worry about. The O'Brien stable comes into the day on a 38 per cent strike rate with its runners in the last fortnight. With Paddy Brennan again taking the ride, and on the same percentage with his mounts at Uttoxeter this season, this should finally be the day when Samba Dancer sheds the maiden tag. That is why he rates our Bet of the Day today.

