Today’s NAP of the Day is Free Wind, a 9/4 chance in the 3:15 at Doncaster on the second day of the four-day St Leger Festival at the Town Moor track.

The SportLens horse racing experts got their heads together and, after assessing all of the Thursday cards, came to the conclusion that she was the best Bet of the Day. Free Wind sports the silks of George Strawbridge and hails from the Newmarket stables of John Gosden, who now shares the training license with son Thady. A cosy win in Group 3 company in France last time out makes the step up in grade well worth trying. The yard has won the Park Hill Stakes twice since 2015 too. That is why Free Wind gets the nod as our NAP of the Day for 9 September at 9/4 for this fillies and mares’ Group 2 contest over an extended 1m 6f.

Why will Free Wind win?

As a previous course winner, it’s clear that this three-year-old daughter of Galileo handles the venue. Doncaster has a long home straight, so the stamina from the sire’s side of her pedigree is a plus for this step up in trip. Free Wind has won three of her four starts this season posting progressive form. After bolting up by nine lengths in a Goodwood maiden on reappearance, she followed-up here in novice company when sent off odds-on.

The fourth filly home, Mrs Fitzherbert, has since landed a Lingfield handicap, so that form has some substance to it. Free Wind was then held just three-quarters of a length by re-opposing rival Golden Pass in a Listed event at Newmarket. Although now meeting off 1lb worse terms here, the extra yardage may suit Free Wind more than that one after a disappointing display in the Geoffrey Freer when stepped up in trip at Newbury.

Both the fourth and fifth home at Newmarket have come out and won since. That is also what Free Wind did when upped in grade for the Prix Minerve at Deauville when back against fillies of her own age. She beat the right sorts that day, comfortably scoring by 1½ lengths from Burgarita. That one had previously finished a close-up third in the Prix de Diane, the French equivalent of The Oaks.

There were plenty of previous black type winners in-behind Free Wind too. This does demand more, but she represents a yard boasting a 28 per cent strike rate with its runners over the last fortnight going into today’s action. Frankie Dettori again takes the ride. This mount comes off the back of him riding red-hot favourite Inspiral in the May Hill Stakes, so his claims of a quick-fire double look obvious. That is why Free Wind is our Bet of the Day today. If you bet £25, then your return is £81.25 and if it loses then Quinnbet will refund your stake.

