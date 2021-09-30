The NAP of the Day according to SportsLens experts this Thursday is Ginger Du Val. She runs at Warwick today at odds of 100/30 for the opening mares’ novice hurdle on the 30 September card over 2m (1:00).

Advised in this daily tipping column for her last run when winning 13 days ago, Ginger Du Val has a fitness edge over her main market rivals. They may all need the run following summer breaks. As Ginger Du Val is race-fit, she appeals to our tipsters as the best value Bet of the Day once again. Mel Rawley’s charge looks value to follow-up on her success. That is why she rates the NAP of the Day for 30 September.

Why will Ginger Du Val win?

A five-year-old Rail Link mare, Ginger Du Val reversed previous form with She’s A Novelty at Newton Abbot on her last start. She made all and only needed riding out by 7lb claimer Ben Bromley for a 2 3/4 lengths success over the even-money favourite. Ginger Du Val improved almost nine lengths when turning the tables on the runner-up from their last meeting, a clear sign of progress.

Opposition today includes runners from the Dan Skelton stable and Fergal O’Brien yard. The latter merges operations with Graeme McPherson’s team in October. However, neither Whispering Gypsy nor Blue Bikini have a win over hurdles to their name. There are also breaks of 174 days and 198 days respectively for these horses to overcome.

Samuel Drinkwater runner Cup Of Coffee has failed to complete on two of her three career starts. That one has an even longer lay-off of 276 days coming into a second crack at hurdles. Ginger Du Val’s opponents owe their places in the betting to either potential or who trains them rather than form. Warwick is a left-handed and sharp track, just like Newton Abbot where she never saw another rival.

It makes Ginger Du Val look a value play at her current odds. The penalty for her win is offset by Bromley again in the saddle. There is simply no logic to abandoning her just because more fashionable types make their reappearance or debut in this sphere. Side with Ginger Du Val again and bet £25 on her for returns of £108.33 if she follows-up. If not, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

