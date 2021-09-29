The NAP of the Day from SportsLens tipsters this Wednesday, 29 September is Glorious Spirit. She runs at Bangor today with current odds of 3/1 for the opening mares’ novice hurdle over an extended 2m 3f (1:10).

Wind surgery seems to have worked the oracle with this Nicky Richards trained daughter of Fame And Glory. She is two from two since undergoing the procedure and arrives in North Wales seeking a hat-trick. This in-form mare thus appeals to our experts as the best value Bet of the Day. Glorious Spirit looks very much like she is on an upward curve. That is why she rates the NAP of the Day for 29 September and a bit of value at 3/1.

Why will Glorious Spirit win?

As her stable’s last winner 27 days ago, Glorious Spirit relished going up in trip to about 2m 4f at Sedgefield. Many horses that begin their careers in National Hunt Flat races, colloquially known as bumpers, appreciate extra distance. Glorious Spirit has a stamina laden pedigree as her dam is by Presenting. She is also a half-sister to 2013 Albert Bartlett runner-up African Gold, so should get even further in time.

That is also the way she has shaped in her two successful outings this season. The way that Glorious Spirit ran on well when landing a Uttoxeter bumper in July showed she would be seen to best effect when upped in trip. She confirmed that impression when last in action in Northumbria with a ready 5 1/2 lengths victory.

It is easy to question the form of either effort. What has been so taking about Glorious Spirit is the manner of her wins. She has been strong at the finish on both occasions, so won’t lack endurance if there’s a battle on. Main market rival Tequila Blaze is much more exposed than Glorious Spirit after just one win in nine career starts.

There is more scope for improvement from Richards’ mare. Glorious Spirit thus looks worth a wager under Brian Hughes, who has ridden twice as many winners as any other jockey at Bangor (34) in the last five seasons. A £25 bet on his mount returns £100 if he enhances that record. If Glorious Spirit doesn’t win, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

