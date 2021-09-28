This Tuesday’s NAP of the Day from SportsLens experts on 28 September is Blue Sans. She runs at Worcester today at current odds of around 85/40 in the 2m 4f handicap hurdle (3:28).

An Irish Point winner and daughter of Sans Frontieres, this mare appeals to our experts as the best value Bet of the Day. Blue Sans is already a course and distance winner in this grade. Read on and discover why the Fergal O’Brien runner is NAP of the Day for 28 September and a value bet at 85/40.

Why will Blue Sans win?

After joining her current stable, Blue Sans won her first bumper at Warwick. The third has since scored over obstacles, so that form isn’t too shabby. Blue Sans ran twice more in that sphere before switching to hurdles. She showed the benefit of her bow over timber when runner-up at Sedgefield by bolting up at Fontwell.

Blue Sans then stepped up in trip to 2m 7f at this venue and went down fighting by a head to Drumlee Watar. The front two pulled six lengths and upwards clear of the field, so the form again looks good. Drumlee Watar now has a rating of 125 and won off that mark at Perth last week too.

As Blue Sans went one better over course and distance in first-time cheekpieces last time out, she has every chance of following-up. She led two out under Paddy Brennan, who has been aboard for all three of her wins under Rules so far, and kept on well for a 1 1/4 lengths success. A 3lb rise for that victory to a mark of 111 looks fair.

Brennan has three wins from nine rides over the last 11 days. That includes one for the O’Brien stable at Market Rasen on Saturday. Plenty points to Blue Sans getting home in front once again. Stake £25 on her at her current price, and get £78.13 back if she wins. Should Blue Sans lose, then QuinnBet return the stake as a free bet.

