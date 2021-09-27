Shrug off the Monday blues by backing the NAP of the Day SportsLens tipsters advise today on 27 September. It’s Embittered, a 3/1 chance running in the extended 2m Grade 3 Kilbegnet Novice Chase at Roscommon (3:35).

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first wager placed with Quinnbet today!

This Gigginstown House Stud owned and Joseph O’Brien trained runner appeals to our experts as the best value Bet of the Day. Embittered has run creditably in much classier company than this. Learn all about why this seven-year-old Fame And Glory gelding is NAP of the Day for 27 September and the value bet at 3/1.

Get more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will Embittered win?

A smart bumper and hurdle performer, Embittered has plenty of back form that should be good enough to win this. He placed behind Envoi Allen and Colreevy in Irish National Hunt Flat races before being sent over the obstacles. Embittered ran in top level races over hurdles and wasn’t disgraced. He ran a fine third in the 2020 County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival too.

Embittered placed in this grade at Navan on just his second start over fences last December behind Andy Dufresne. On a form line through the winner, he has the beating of rival Exit Poll here. After that, Embittered ran fourth in two Grade 1 novice chases at Leopardstown behind Franco De Port and Energumene. These were hot races with proven top class performers in them.

There is nothing of a similar calibre running at Roscommon against Embittered today. He fell in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham when still going very easily. It took time for Embittered to get over taking that tumble, but he won his last outing. That was in a beginners chase at Killarney last month. He led towards the finish and scored by a cosy half-length.

While this demands more, Embittered just needs to reproduce his Grade 1 efforts from last season. In a much weaker race in a lower grade, he should have the beating of the opposition off a mark of 140. That is best on adjusted ratings. A £25 wager on Embittered at his current price yields a £100 return. Should he lose, then QuinnBet refund the losing stake as a free bet.

Back Scots Gold at Quinnbet

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet This Monday at QuinnBet

QuinnBet give a £25 risk free bet to all new customers betting on horse racing this Monday. Register and make a deposit, then place a first sportsbook bet on any horse. If it loses, Quinnbet refunds the stake as a free bet, up to £25.

There are also 50 Free Spins in their online casino included as part of this new customer offer!

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Sign up to Quinnbet.com Log in to the account Make a deposit and bet If that loses, get a £25 free bet (+ 50 Casino Spins)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here