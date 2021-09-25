The Sunday NAP of the Day for 26 September from SportsLens tipsters is The Mediterranean. This strong 5/4 fancy goes in the 2m Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh (3:35).

The experts at SportsLens all agreed that the St Leger third up in trip and down grade made for the best Bet of the Day today. This is a great opportunity for the Aidan O’Brien trained three-year-old colt by the late Galileo to get his head in front again. Discover all about why this horse is NAP of the Day for 26 September and the one to be on at 5/4.

Why will The Mediterranean win?

A Leopardstown maiden winner on reappearance over 1m 4f back in May, The Mediterranean shaped like wanting an even longer trip for much of the campaign. He has since reversed Nijinsky Stakes form with re-opposing rival Fernando Vichi, so has nothing to fear from that one. On the back of that effort, The Mediterranean ran a keeping on fourth in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He posted an improved effort when filling the same spot in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp. At the royal meeting, The Mediterranean was almost five lengths behind the winner, Alenquer. When the pair met again in France, just a head separated them, From there, he ran second to Yibir, a subsequent Grade 1 scorer stateside, in the Great Voltigeur at York.

Only Epsom Derby second Mojo Star and the red-hot favourite Hurricane Lane were home in front of The Mediterranean in the St Leger. He kept on into third when others cried enough. It is comfortably the best form on offer in this much easier race, so he should be winning if replicating that effort. O’Brien already has three wins in the Loughbrown Stakes despite the race only being part of the pattern since 2013. He usually targets a good horse at this event.

Getting weight from all of his main markets rivals is a huge plus for The Mediterranean. Search For A Song disappointed in the Irish St Leger, so that mare has plenty to prove. Henry De Bromhead filly Lismore carries a penalty too, leaving The Mediterranean an obvious leading contender. Back him at his current price and get £56.25 back from a £25 stake. If The Mediterranean win, then QuinnBet returns the stake as a free bet up to £25.

