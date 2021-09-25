There’s yet another NAP of the Day from SportsLens experts today for Saturday, 24 September, in Scots Gold. The 9/2 chance runs in the 2m juvenile hurdle at Market Rasen (2:45).

Talking to our tipsters, this recent recruit to the Dan Skelton stable is the best Bet of the Day. Scots Gold shaped really well on his first start over timber, so should come on for the experience. Read on and see why this three-year-old is NAP of the Day for 25 September and worth a punt at 9/2.

Why will Scots Gold win?

Despite an unusual pedigree for a jumper, Scots Gold remains open to tons of further progress in this sphere. The son of Dark Angel out of a Duke Of Marmalade mare remains a maiden but comes from the same source as Proschema. That one improved no end for hurdling under Skelton’s care after running on the Flat for Tom Dascombe.

While Scots Gold is zero from seven on the Flat, he shaped very nicely on his hurdles bow at Stratford last month. Stable jockey Harry Skelton gave him too much to do as Fred Bear got a freebie on the front end. However, there was lots to like about the way in which Scots Gold stayed on past everything else, going from fourth turning for home into second approaching the final flight.

He was only beaten 3 1/4 lengths, and pulled 10 lengths clear of the third home. That one, Aliomaana has since bolted up at Perth. That gives the form a boost. When you consider that Scots Gold conceded experience of hurdles to many rivals that day, it was an encouraging bow over them. Nobody has saddled more winners at Market Rasen than Skelton over the last five seasons too.

The yard boasts 50 victories at a 22 per cent strike rate at this venue in that time. Scots Gold should come on for the run and gets a 7lb penalty from the favourite, Caramelised, here. Back him at his current odds and get £162.50 from a £25 stake. If Scots Gold doesn’t go one better, then QuinnBet issues a refund with a free bet up to £25.

