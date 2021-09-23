The NAP of the Day from SportsLens experts today, Thursday, 23 September, runs in the Jockey Club Rose Bowl at Newmarket. Nayef Road gets the nod at 7/2 for this Listed 2m stakes contest at 3:20.

Our experts selected the Mark Johnston trained five-year-old on the downgrade today as the best Bet of the Day. Nayef Road has a fine record at Newmarket, the Headquarters of British Flat horse racing. After running in all the top staying races, the son of Galileo can cash in on dropping to this lower level. Read on as our tipsters reveal why he ‘s the NAP of the Day for 23 September at a odds of 7/2.

Why will Nayef Road win?

Johnston sends Nayef Road down from Yorkshire to a venue where he has a 40 per cent success rate. At Newmarket, he has two wins and two placed efforts from five starts. Nayef Road now returns to this happy hunting ground for the first time in more than two years. He also drops into Listed company after 16 consecutive starts in Group races.

Nayef Road’s last two victories came at Group 3 level. In higher grades, he has bumped into Stradivarius on many occasions. That one is the best Flat stayer since Yeats, so Nayef Road has really been up against it. There is no opposition anything like the calibre of Stradivarius in this contest. This makes for the easiest assignment on paper Nayef Road has had in a long while.

Although now 7lb lower with the handicapper than the mark he started the season off on, Nayef Road still tops ratings here. Officially, he’s the best horse in the race and should appreciate the drop back in trip. Nayef Road hasn’t demonstrated stamina beyond 2m, yet still ran a fine third in the Group 2 Doncaster Cup last time out.

On the pick of his form, which includes a keeping on third in the 2019 St Leger at 40/1, he should win this. The trip is an unknown for the main market rivals of Nayef Road, so he looks a value punt. Place a £25 bet on him with QuinnBet and receive £112.50 back if he wins. Should Nayef Road lose, the stake will be refunded as a free bet.

