SportsLens horse racing tipsters are back with another NAP of the Day, and it’s from the second division of the 2m maiden hurdle at the Listowel Harvest Festival today: Wednesday, 22 September. The fancy here is Glan for some powerful connections at 2:10.

The experts picked out this six-year-old mare bred and owned by the McManus family as the best Bet of the Day. Glan did really well in her Irish bumpers, so looks an eye-catching recruit to hurdles on her debut in this sphere. Discover why the daughter of Getaway rates the NAP of the Day for 22 September at a tempting 2/1.

Why will Glan win?

Gordon Elliott comes into the day on a 22 per cent strike rate and saddled a double at this meeting yesterday. Glan’s trainer is certainly in form, then, and his return from suspension could hardly be going much better. This mare showed the benefit of her debut run as a four-year-old when scoring on her second career start at Kilbeggan last August.

Both the runner-up and fourth home won next time out. Those placed behind Glan have also tasted victory over hurdles too. She followed-up on that at Punchestown with a neck success over subsequent bumper scorer Powerful Out. Again, the fourth and fifth, have won hurdle races since, so there is substance to Glan’s form.

She was then far from disgraced after a 231-day winter break on her first start in Grade 3 company. That was in the mares bumper at the Punchestown Festival where Glan ran a fine third behind Grangee. The winner had a previous Grade 2 success from the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown under her belt. It was a great effort from Glan at a double figure price. She now gets a 7lb sex allowance from her main market rivals.

Clearly, she has a big future ahead of her in novice hurdles for mares this season. Glan has also had a subtle change of ownership within the McManus family. She now carries the famous green and gold hooped silks of JP McManus rather than daughter-in-law Ann Marie. Stake £25 on Glan and make £50 profit if she wins at her current price. Defeat isn’t the end of the world, as QuinnBet refunds the losing wager as a free bet.

