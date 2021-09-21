The latest NAP of the Day is here comes from Warwick’s opening race on Tuesday, 21 September. Here, the tip is All Clenched Up at 2/1 in the 2m novice at 2:10 today.

After asking the SportsLens experts, they all agreed on this Fergal O’Brien trained horse as the best Bet of the Day. All Clenched Up is back down in trip today and has seen the form of her last win advertised recently. Read on and see why this Fame And Glory mare rates the NAP of the Day for 21 September and looks worth a wager at 2/1.

Why will All Clenched Up win?

Like many of her stable companion, All Clenched Up was a pretty decent bumper performer last season. She went one better at Kelso around this time last year after coming second on her racecourse debut at Fontwell. From there, O’Brien pitched her in to Listed company. All Clenched Up outran her odds of 40/1 when finishing sixth and beaten less than eight lengths at Cheltenham’s November Meeting.

The front two were adjudged a dead heat in bad, fading light. Elle Est Belle has since placed in both the Champion Bumper at the Festival and a Grade 2 during Aintree’s Grand National meeting. The fourth, fifth and seventh home have all won over hurdles since, so the form is very strong. Although All Clenched Up didn’t fire on her final bumper start at Huntingdon, the five-year-old still had prospects for hurdling.

O’Brien reached for cheekpieces after she came fourth on her return to action and hurdles bow at Stratford in June. That headgear had the desired effect as All Clenched Up bolted up at Uttoxeter next time out. She was eased close home and value for more than the winning margin of 13 lengths. The runner-up, Ginger Du Val, has scored since.

A lengthy trip up to Sedgefield may not have suited All Clenched Up last time out. There were also signs of heat stress post-race. Now back down in trip and against a main market rival that won an extended bumper, she can bounce back. Bet £25 on All Clenched Up and receive a return of £65 if she wins. Should she taste defeat, QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

