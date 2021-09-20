Another NAP of the Day is here. This time on Monday, 20 September it’s Glengarra, a 6/1 shot in the Blenheim Stakes at Fairyhouse at 4:37 today.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet for any horse racing bet at Quinnbet.

It’s over to the SportsLens horse racing tipsters to explain why this horse is their fancy and best Bet of the Day. Glengarra has a very speedy pedigree on the sire’s side, so dropping back down in trip should suit. He comes into this Listed juvenile contest having already beaten the favourite twice and now meets that one off 3lb better terms from their last encounter. Find out why this Profitable colt rates our NAP of the Day for 20 September and looks great value at 6/1.

See even more free daily horse racing tips via the SBS Telegram group

Why will Glengarra win?

A son of Profitable, Glengarra represents shrewd trainer Paddy Twomey. This relatively small stable in the Emerald Isle is well-known for campaigning its inmates cannily. For evidence of that, look no further than Irish Champions Weekend. The Twomey yard had a winner and two seconds with its three runners. This operation is in form, then.

Glengarra was an unlucky loser over this course and distance on his third career start. He went down fighting by a neck after finishing a fine fourth in a warm Curragh maiden beforehand. Both races have thrown up plenty of winners. Glengarra was all-out but confirmed previous form with Ultramarine, fourth in a Group 1 since, to land a Down Royal maiden on his penultimate start. The third and fourth have won since too.

That was over 7f and the front pair now drop back down in distance. The way in which Ultramarine shaped last time out suggests he wants a mile now rather than a sharper trip. It gives Glengarra, who dropped to third over an extended 7f at Tipperary last time out, a good chance of making it 3-0 over the favourite.

Sire Profitable won the King’s Stand and that family speed should come into play here. Glengarra has plenty going for him, including a first-time visor fitted today. He simply looks overpriced in relation to the market leader on their two past meetings, especially off more favourable terms. A £25 wager on Glengarra makes £150 of profit and provides total returns of £175. Should he fail to win, then QuinnBet refund the losing staking as a free bet.

Back Glengarra at Quinnbet

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet this Monday on QuinnBet

QuinnBet give new customers betting on horse racing this Monday a £25 risk free bet. Just register with them, then make a deposit, and bet on any horse. If it doesn’t win, then Quinnbet refunds that losing stake as a free bet, up to £25.

In addition, there are 50 Free Spins in their online casino included.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Sign up to Quinnbet.com Register for an account Make a deposit and bet If the bet loses, get a £25 refund (+ 50 Casino Spins)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here