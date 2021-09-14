The latest NAP of the Day for 43 September is Chives, a 2/1 chance in the extended 2m 1f handicap hurdle at Fontwell at 3:40 today.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on all Today’s Racing at Quinnbet.

The SportLens horse racing tipsters went for this Nicky Henderson inmate as the top Bet of the Day this Tuesday. Chives is a half-brother to none other than Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle, so should handle the drop back down in trip. This seven-year-old Sulamani gelding has been progressive in handicaps like this, so rates our NAP of the Day for 14 September at a tempting 2/1 here.

Get more free daily horse racing tips via the SBS Telegram group

Why will Chives win?

Chives represents one of the top stables and the form of his last win at Stratford has been franked. Although that was awarded to him in the stewards’ room, he didn’t get a clear run and went down fighting by a neck. It emerged that the first past the post, Calum Gilhooley, lost his weight cloth when the saddled slipped on the home turn, leaving the officials with no option but to disqualify him.

But for the interference, Chives may have got up by the line anyway. Calum Gilhooley has since gained compensation with victory at Bangor off a 2lb higher mark. Calvinist, fourth past the post and promoted to third, has won his next two starts, so the form has substance to it. Chives has since finished placed off his revised mark of 110 at Market Rasen.

He was again denied a clear run in that race at a key stage and kept on, only going down by a couple of lengths. The runner-up, Not At Present, has since gone one better at Worcester. As Chives was giving lumps of weight away to that one and the winner, Thirtyfourstitches, it was a fine effort in the circumstances. The handicapper has left him alone, this rating looks workable granted better luck in-running.

Nico de Boinville again takes the ride and has three placed efforts on Chives. This looks a nice opportunity to get his head in front again. He should be staying on when other horses cry enough. Chives appeals at 2/1 as the Bet of the Day for 14 September. If you bet £25, then you could make £50 in profit on this wager and get total returns of £75. If Chives doesn’t win, then QuinnBet refunds your stake as a free bet.

Bet on Chives at Quinnbet Here

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet this Tuesday with QuinnBet

New Quinnbet customers betting on Tuesday’s horse racing a £25 Free Bet. Sign up and make a deposit, then bet on any horse. If your selection loses, then Quinnbet refunds your stake as a free bet, up to a maximum of £25.

They are also give you 50 Free Spins for their online casino for all new customers as part of the welcome bonus.

How to Claim your £25 Risk Free Bet

Head on over Quinnbet.com Register with them for an account Make a deposit and bet on any event If your bet loses, get a £25 refund (+ 50 Casino Spins)

Click to Claim Your £25 Risk Free Bet