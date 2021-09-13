Horse Racing Betting Tips – Andrew Mount shares his system picks for Monday September 13th

Andrew Mount, racing’s very own Statto, has a database of over 1000 betting systems and highlights the key qualifiers for Monday’s cards as well as explaining the thinking behind one of his Kempton systems…

BRIGHTON

2.10 – GREAT NEWS – poorly drawn on Lingfield’s AW last time out system

2.40 – UNDER OATH – Andrew Balding 2yos on third career start system

4.25 – DISCOMATIC – 3yo speed system 1

THIRSK

1.30 – BENZEMA – nursery weight rank system

2.00 – ALEX GRACIE – sire Fountain Of Youth system 2

2.30 – BARTZELLA – Golden Horn 3yos August onwards system / Golden Horn 3yos 1m3f+ system

WORCESTER

1.15 – DUBAI GUEST – Olly Murphy first-time tongue-tie system

1.45 – TOM O’ROUGHLEY – Alastair Ralph chase debutant in handicap

4.00 – THUNDERSTRUCK – first-time wind operation and tongue-tie Jumps system

KEMPTON

5.15 – MISS ROSA BELLA – Richard Fahey first-time cheekpieces system / Kempton 6f draw system

6.15 – ROSEBERRY TOPPING – Andrew Balding second-time out 2yo system

7.45 – MAKETH BELIEVETH – poorly drawn on Lingfield’s AW last time out system

System in focus – poorly drawn on Lingfield’s AW last time out

MAKETH BELIEVETH could only finish second of the three runners when evens favourite for a 2m handicap at Lingfield last time but that half-length defeat was worthy of a serious upgrade, as he raced on the inside of the track where the Polytrack surface was riding much slower than the middle of the track. That’s been the story for most Lingfield all-weather races since the beginning of last month, putting frontrunners at a huge disadvantage as they tend to migrate towards the inner. Since the start of last month had we bet any horse who ran at Lingfield from stall 1, 2, 3 or 4 last time out, regardless of where the finished, we would have found 16 winners from 126 bets and made a profit of £100.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. He won over tonight’s 1m4f trip at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start and won’t be inconvenienced by the return to Kempton.