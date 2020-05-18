Hoops legend Chris Sutton urges Rangers to do the sporting thing and congratulate Celtic

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has asked Rangers to do the sporting thing and congratulate the Hoops for emerging as the Scottish Premiership league winners for the season following the SPFL’s decision.

Neil Lennon’s men are 13 points clear at the top of the table and are the best team in the land on a points-per-game basis.

However, Rangers had insisted on resuming the campaign as they fancied their chances of catching up with their Old Firm rivals with a game in hand and eight rounds of games to go.

The Ibrox outfit are yet to respond on social media to Celtic’s victory, with their players and manager Steven Gerrard yet to comment too.

It remains to be seen what Rangers’ next decision will be as they were tipped to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport or the civil courts after their bid to call for an independent investigation into the SPFL’s handling of the decision to end the season last week was dismissed, with only 13 clubs out of 42 voting in support of their call for a resolution.

However, it doesn’t appear that the decision to crown Celtic winners can be overturned, and Sutton has sent this message to them on Twitter:

It would be nice to hear from a Rangers representative, player, or the supporters and for them to do the sporting thing and congratulate Celtic on being the best team once again and the 9 in a row… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 18, 2020

The campaign was suspended on March 13 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two were ended last month following the clubs’ votes.

The SPFL exercised their power to end the Premiership season as it became clear that the remaining fixtures could not be played, and Rangers will have to look forward to stopping Celtic’s ten-in-a-row bid next season.