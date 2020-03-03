Mason Holgate comments on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in outstanding form for the Toffees, and has earned rave reviews from fans, pundits, and his fellow teammates as well.
The 22-year-old striker, who is on £20k-per-week wages at Everton, has scored in his last three games, including an early strike against Manchester United on Sunday.
Since Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge of Everton on Boxing Day, no one has scored more Premier League goals than Calvert-Lewin. He has scored eight goals in the league since Ancelotti took over, and could have added another one to his tally but his deflected strike was controversially ruled out in injury time.
Everton defender Mason Holgate has showered praise on Calvert-Lewin, saying he is ‘on fire’ at the moment. Ancelotti has used Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up front in the 4-4-2 system, and it has allowed the striker to play with freedom.
“Dom is on fire,” Holgate said to the club official website. “We all know what he can do.
“With him and Richy up front, no-one would want to play against them.
“If I had to play against them every week, I’d be gutted. They’re two good strikers – we’ve got a lot of faith in them and they’re scoring a lot of goals for us.”
Calvert-Lewin has formed an explosive partnership with the Brazilian up front. The pair has provided skill, speed, energy and smart link-up play which has seen Everton rise to 11th in the Premier League table.
The Everton striker has scored 15 goals this season, while Richarlison has managed 12 goals. Holgate has also been in fine form for Everton, and has formed a solid defensive partnership with Yerry Mina.