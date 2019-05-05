Hogan could leave Villa

Scott Hogan has an uncertain future at Aston Villa after falling down the pecking order under Dean Smith and being loaned out to Sheffield United in January as a result. The 27-year-old has struggled for form and playing time since joining Villa from Brentford in 2017, and he may have to leave this summer for the sake of his career.
According to the Daily Mail, Sheffield United are keen to turn his loan move permanent at Bramall Lane after sealing promotion to the Premier League. The Blades may not have lucrative funds for a summer spree, but Hogan won’t break the bank. Villa paid around £12m for the striker’s signature and would be happy getting half that money back two-and-a-half years later.
Hogan has scored just 10 goals in 61 appearances in all competitions for Villa, the last of which came against Reading on April 3, 2018. He hasn’t been too prolific in Sheffield either, however, scoring only two goals in eight Championship appearances. Hogan was on the periphery at Villa Park due to Tammy Abraham and Jonathan Kodjia being first and second-choice in attack.
His poor scoring record and diminished game time could spell the end of his stint in the Midlands.
