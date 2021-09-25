Wolfsburg takes on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend and they will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season with a win away from home.

Hoffenheim are 10th in the Bundesliga right now with just five points from five league matches.

Meanwhile, the visitors are just three points behind league leaders Bayern Munich and they are undefeated in the league so far.

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg team news

Hoffenheim are without the services of Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Xaver Schlager, Paul Otavio, William and Bartosz Bialek.

Hoffenheim: Baumann; Kaderabek, Richards, Vogt, Raum; Samassekou, Grillitsch; Baumgartner, Kramaric, Bruun Larsen; Bebou

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon; Guilavogui, Arnold; L Nmecha, Waldschmidt, Steffen; Weghorst

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg form guide

Hoffenheim have failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions and they have conceded seven goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg are undefeated in their last five matches in the Bundesliga and they have scored at least twice in each of their last six away league games.

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg from bet365:

Match-winner:

Hoffenheim – 11/8

Draw – 5/2

Wolfsburg – 19/10

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/11

Under – 24/19

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction

Wolfsburg are undoubtedly the better team here and they will be favourites to pick up all three points.

The visitors are undefeated in five of their last six meetings against Hoffenheim and they will look to continue their impressive head to head record with a win here.

Wolfsburg have conceded just twice in the league so far and they should be able to grind out a win on their travels.

Prediction: Wolfsburg to win.

