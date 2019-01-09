Hoffenheim confirm Leeds United target Steven Zuber will join Stuttgart on loan

German club Hoffenheim have confirmed on their official Twitter handle that Steven Zuber will join Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season.
❗️
Hoffenheim’s Steven #Zuber will join @VfB_int on loan until the end of the current season. The 27-year old Switzerland international remains under contract at #TSG until 2020.
🗞️ More to follow. pic.twitter.com/bulPb96GWC
— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) January 9, 2019
Leeds United were reportedly interested in signing the Switzerland international who scored against Brazil during the World Cup in the summer.
Earlier this month, German newspaper BILD reported that Leeds are one of the clubs showing keen interest in the player who has made 13 appearances this season, including in the Champions League.
The Mirror recently that Hoffenheim are looking for a fee in the region of £10.8 million for Zuber. However, they have now agreed to send the player on loan for the rest of the season.
Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post reported yesterday that Leeds are indeed interested in signing him, and therefore, the news will come as a blow to the Yorkshire club.