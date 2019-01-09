Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Hoffenheim confirm Leeds United target Steven Zuber will join Stuttgart on loan

9 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


German club Hoffenheim have confirmed on their official Twitter handle that Steven Zuber will join Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old remains under contract with Hoffenheim till 2020.

Leeds United were reportedly interested in signing the Switzerland international who scored against Brazil during the World Cup in the summer.

Earlier this month, German newspaper BILD reported that Leeds are one of the clubs showing keen interest in the player who has made 13 appearances this season, including in the Champions League.

The Mirror recently that Hoffenheim are looking for a fee in the region of £10.8 million for Zuber. However, they have now agreed to send the player on loan for the rest of the season.

Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post reported yesterday that Leeds are indeed interested in signing him, and therefore, the news will come as a blow to the Yorkshire club.

