Hirving Lozano would be a superb signing for Everton

Everton should look to sign Hirving Lozano from PSV.
The Mexican has been linked with a move to Goodison Park since the arrival of Marcel Brands and he would be a superb signing for them.
Recently, the Everton director discussed the possibility of a move for Lozano as well. Brands claimed that Everton could look to sign the player if PSV’s asking price is reasonable.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for him anytime soon.
The PSV attacker is a top class talent and he has proven himself at the World Cup and in the Eredivisie as well.
His arrival would add more flair, pace and goals to the Everton side. Also, signing him would allow Silva to play Richarlison as his number nine.
Lozano has scored 14 goals for PSV in all competitions this season and he would take the Everton attack to a whole new level. His style of play should be a major hit in the Premier League as well.
The PSV star is a world class talent and he could develop into a real star in future.
Everton must break the bank for him and Silva could pull off a masterstroke if he manages to land the Mexican anytime soon.