Hilarious video of Marcelo Bielsa performing his initiation song at Lille resurfaces

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has become popular with the fans and players since arriving at Elland Road last summer and helping the club to 23 wins and seven draws in 39 Championship games thus far.
The Whites are currently second in the table – five points behind Norwich City – and there is a growing belief that they are edging closer to finally returning to the English Premier League for the first since 2004.
The controversial Bielsa almost landed Leeds in disciplinary hot-water after admitting he had sent spies to every of the other Championship clubs’ training sessions, but that hasn’t stopped the fans from loving him.
The former Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio – where he was boss for just two days – and Lille manager will definitely be a box office in the Premier League, and this video of him singing a song during his initiation at Lille proves so too.
ARCHIVE | When Lille's squad made Marcelo Bielsa do an initiation song, so the Argentinian made his effort tango-themed. https://t.co/MXInq9JG3r
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 4, 2019
The 63-year-old left the Ligue 1 club in controversial fashion after 19 games, though, but he has been a perfect match for Leeds, and football fans all over the world are waiting to see how he fares in the English top-flight.