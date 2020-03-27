Blog Columns Site News Heskey urges Leicester to sign Lallana

Premier League pundit Emile Heskey has urged Leicester City to sign Adam Lallana at the end of this season.

He said (quoted by Leicester Mercury): “Adam Lallana signing for Leicester could be a win-win situation for everyone but it does depend on which Adam Lallana Leicester are going to get. I’m a big fan of Lallana, I’ve watched him for several years. He’s very competent and a very confident player on the ball. That’s what you need. But have injuries caught up with him? If you can get the Adam Lallana that I think you can get, then that’s a win-win for everyone.”

The Liverpool midfielder will be a free agent this summer and he is unlikely to get an extension at Anfield.

He could prove to be a very good addition to Rodgers’ squad. The Foxes manager has worked with Lallana before and he knows all about the player.

Lallana would be a very handy option off the bench for the Foxes. He will add flair and creativity to the side. He is also a very hardworking player.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be quite a coup for Leicester City.

They could use depth in the attacking midfield department and Lallana can play in a number of positions behind the striker.

Heskey believes the move would be ideal for both parties.

Lallana will be hoping to join a quality Premier League club when he leaves Liverpool and Leicester would be a superb move for him.

The Foxes have a good chance of playing Champions League football next year and signing an experienced Champions League winner would only benefit them.

