‘He’s better than anything else’ – Kenny Burns names Worrall as Rangers’ best defender

Kenny Burns believes Joe Worrall is Rangers’ best defender and backed Steven Gerrard decision to give him regular playing time over Nikola Katic. Worrall joined Rangers from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan at the end of August and has impressed when called upon to keep Katic out of the side.
Burns believes the 21-year-old, who has represented England at u21 level, deserves to keep his place in the starting eleven, and denied any suggestion that Worrall is only playing due to a contractual agreement in the loan deal.
“I’ve seen Rangers play and I’ve seen Joe Worrall play. For me he’s better than anything else they’ve got so Steven Gerrard is right to play him,” he said to the Daily Record. “I don’t believe for a minute there will be anything in his loan agreement that stipulates Joe must play. I just can’t see Gerrard agreeing to that.
“If Worrall is in that team then he’s in it on merit. Gerrard didn’t take him to Rangers to make the tea so he’s right to play him. Joe will put his head in where it hurts and I would play him ahead of Nikola Katic alongside Connor Goldson as Gerrard is doing.”
Worrall has made five appearances for Rangers in all competitions – two in the Premiership, two in the Europa League and one in the League Cup. He was an unused substitute earlier on in the season but has forced his way into the starting lineup under new manager Gerrard.
Katic, who joined from Slaven Belupo in July, had been a regular before Worrall came into the side. The Croatian u21 international has made 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and may have to be patient to get back into the side. Worrall certainly has Burns’ backing, with the Nottingham Forest legend also believing he’ll be a future captain with the Midlands outfit.
