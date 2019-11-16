Henrik Larsson says he was offered the Celtic job in 2015

Celtic fans hold former striker Henrik Larsson in high esteem after he helped their side to four league titles and four domestic cups during seven seasons at Parkhead.
The Swede scored 242 goals in 313 appearances for the Hoops, stopped Rangers from winning a 10th consecutive league title, and is without a doubt a Celtic legend.
Neil Lennon was keen to add Larsson to his managerial team back in June, but the former striker could have been in the Celtic dugout four years ago had things worked out.
He has revealed to Chris Sutton in a Daily Mail exclusive how he was offered the job in 2015 but wasn’t convinced to take up the offer after talks with owner Dermot Desmond.
“I was offered the Celtic job once, around 2015. I was manager of Falkenberg. I had a meeting with the owner and another member of the board, and they wanted me,” Larsson said.
“But I saw some things. I asked them a few questions about different things and I wasn’t really pleased with the answers I got.”
Larsson has managed Landskrona BoIS, Falkenberg and Helsingborg since hanging the boots in 2009, and was in talks with English League One outfit Southend United in September before Sol Campbell took over.
The 48-year-old Larsson decided to quit as Helsingborg head coach in August after being verbally assaulted on social media following the club’s loss to third-tier club Oskarshamns AIK in the qualification to the Swedish Cup group stage, and it will be interesting to see where he goes next.
A future move to Celtic can’t be ruled out, though, and fans will definitely love to see him manage the side someday.