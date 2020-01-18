Henri Lansbury could leave Aston Villa – fans react on Twitter

According to reports from The Telegraph, Aston Villa are willing to sell Henri Lansbury this month.
Villa boss Dean Smith is eager to offload him and he is open to offers for the 29-year-old who has cut a frustrating figure at Villa Park.
Aston Villa fans do not seem concerned at all, rather the majority of them feel it is the right decision made by the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Good move for both parties. Get in Nzonzi instead.
— Roy 🦁 (@royken86) January 17, 2020
I thought he might have gone in the summer. I was a bit surprised he was retained in the squad. He hasn’t done enough for me. He never shows the burning desire to play or perform when given the chance.
— Paul Tomlinson (@PaulTomlinsonn) January 17, 2020
Made zero impact on the 1st team in the Championship or the Premier League, we need to free up a space in the squad for a player who will come in and put pressure on the current midfielders
— villarich 🦁 (@villarich1982) January 17, 2020
Talented guy who’s stolen a living 🥺🥺🥺
— Robert Crowley (@r_ecrowley) January 17, 2020
Has been found out at this level unfortunately. Good technical player, but when he has played, the game seems to pass him by.
— The Front Posts (@FrontPosts) January 17, 2020
It just hasn’t worked with Lansbury I’m afraid, he’s very talented but we can’t continue to carry people. #AVFC
— Cratz (@HeatonSamuel) January 17, 2020
Villa are looking to bolster their midfield this month and have signed Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea already. The Villans are also reportedly targeting to sign Steven Nzonzi this month.
Lansbury, who joined Villa in 2017 from Nottingham Forest, has struggled for regular games, and has played just nine times in the Premier League.
He has only made two league starts for the club, and a move away from Villa Park would suit all parties involved.
With John McGinn set to return from injury, and if Villa can sign one more midfielder this month, Lansbury’s chances will be further limited at the club.