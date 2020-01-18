Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Henri Lansbury could leave Aston Villa – fans react on Twitter

18 January, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from The Telegraph, Aston Villa are willing to sell Henri Lansbury this month.

Villa boss Dean Smith is eager to offload him and he is open to offers for the 29-year-old who has cut a frustrating figure at Villa Park.

Aston Villa fans do not seem concerned at all, rather the majority of them feel it is the right decision made by the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Villa are looking to bolster their midfield this month and have signed Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea already. The Villans are also reportedly targeting to sign Steven Nzonzi this month.

Lansbury, who joined Villa in 2017 from Nottingham Forest, has struggled for regular games, and has played just nine times in the Premier League.

He has only made two league starts for the club, and a move away from Villa Park would suit all parties involved.

With John McGinn set to return from injury, and if Villa can sign one more midfielder this month, Lansbury’s chances will be further limited at the club.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com