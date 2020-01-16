Hendry could leave Celtic in January

Jack Hendry could be on his way out of Celtic this month after being deemed surplus to requirements by Neil Lennon. The 24-year-old has spent the season on the periphery and only has one appearance to his name – an 11-minute cameo in Celtic’s League Cup quarter-final win over Partick Thistle (September 25).
Hendry has spent two years at Parkhead, but he’s been unable to nail down a regular place in the side. The centre-back has made 27 appearances for the Hoops, but only 15 of them came in the Premiership. Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Julien, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Jozo Simunovic are all ahead of Hendry in the pecking order when fit.
Wayne Veysey of the Football Insider revealed on January 3 that Hendry had been shown the door, but it remains to be seen where he’ll go. The Scotland international is believed to have interest from numerous EFL Clubs, including Blackpool, but no deal has been put to Celtic yet.
Lennon can’t even find a place for Hendry on the bench this season, so he can’t afford to spend the second half of the campaign out in the cold as it’s detrimental to his development.
