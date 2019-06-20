Helder Costa emerges as Leeds’ first choice target, drops hint on Instagram

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wolves winger Helder Costa has emerged as Leeds United’s number one transfer target this summer.
The 25-year-old, who initially joined Wolves on loan from Benfica in 2016-17, made his move permanent in the January transfer window of 2017 for a fee in the region of £13 million.
He played a key role for the club during Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018. However, his form dipped alarmingly in the top flight, registering just one goal and two assists.
And following Nuno Espirito Santo’s switch to a 3-4-1-2 system, Costa doesn’t seem to have a role in that setup. He could be allowed to leave in the summer, with Leeds are keen to sign him.
Leeds are in the market to sign a couple of wingers, and the report claims that they’ve now made Costa their number one target.
Costa recently followed the Whites on social media which could be seen as a hint of a potential move to Elland Road this summer.
He has fallen out of favour at Molineux, but has all the potential to be a success at Leeds.