Heaton could snub Leeds for Villa move

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Tom Heaton in January, with on-loan goalkeeper Jamal Blackman breaking his leg earlier in the season. However, United have stiff competition for the Burnley man, as Aston Villa are also in the market for a new shot-stopper. This leaves Heaton with a difficult decision to make, although Villa might lead the race for his signature.
The Midlands outfit could be replacing their first-choice ‘keeper Orjan Nyland after his inconsistent form this season. That means Heaton would be guaranteed first-team football if he made the switch to Villa. Should the Burnley man join Leeds, however, there’s a chance he’s only playing backup to Bailey Peacock-Farrell who has been No.1 all season.
Heaton will be desperate for first-team football as he’s played second fiddle to Joe Hart this campaign. Burnley have conceded 32 goals in the 16 Premier League games, keeping only four clean sheets in 2018/19. Hart has been picking the ball out of the net all too often but still finds himself ahead of Heaton in the pecking order.
Nick Pope could replace the latter as second-choice goalkeeper when he returns from injury too. Villa could lure Heaton to the Midlands by promising him a starting role in the side.
