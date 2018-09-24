Have Tottenham missed the best opportunity to sign Jack Grealish?

Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year contract at Aston Villa today, the club have confirmed on their official website.
The 23-year-old is arguably one of the best attacking midfielders in the Championship and Villa have done well to persuade him to sign to a new contract after a turbulent summer where he was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs were heavily interested in signing Grealish from Villa, but they didn’t match the club’s valuation on the player.
The north London club eventually failed to sign a single player in the summer transfer window. Daniel Levy dithered to meet Villa’s asking price, and now Spurs may not get another opportunity to sign the player.
The long-term contracts allow the club to demand a high transfer fee for the player. Spurs used the same ploy with Gareth Bale. Liverpool used the same tactics with Luis Suarez.
The question is will Spurs come for Grealish again next summer if Villa slap a huge £60 million price tag on his shoulders? Probably not.
According to reports from the Sunday Express, Spurs remain keen on signing Grealish. However, Villa are looking to insert a huge £60million release clause in his contract.
Whether or not there’s a release clause inserted, it has certainly put Villa in a strong position at the negotiation table for Grealish.
Spurs missed the chance to sign Grealish this summer, and after his latest deal, he could be out of reach for them in the next transfer window as well.