Have Tottenham finally given up on Toby Alderweireld?

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are showing a keen interest in signing Nathan Ake from AFC Bournemouth in the January transfer window.
Mauricio Pochettino has been keeping track of the former Chelsea player in recent weeks, and Spurs could make an attempt to buy him in January.
The 23-year-old has established himself as a solid defender at the heart of Bournemouth defence since leaving Chelsea, and the Spurs boss is impressed with his rapid development.
Ake is seen as a potential long-term replacement of Toby Alderweireld. Does that mean Spurs have admitted defeat in keeping hold of the world-class Belgian defender?
The Belgian was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer, but the north London club did well to keep hold of him.
However, his contract at Spurs expires at the end of the season, and it fuels suspicion whether Spurs are already looking for options elsewhere.
Alderweireld, who is on £75,000 a week (Daily Star) wages at Spurs, is yet to sign a new deal, and Spurs could lose him for free next summer.
The chances of keeping the former Atletico Madrid star is getting slimmer with every passing week, and Spurs’ reported interest in Ake is another indication that they are resigned to losing Alderweireld.