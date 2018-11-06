Have Tottenham been given big hopes of landing Matthijs de Ligt?

Tottenham Hotspur have been reportedly following the progress of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt for some time now. The Guardian reported that the 19-year-old was a target for Spurs during the summer transfer window, but the deal didn’t take place.
With Toby Alderweireld’s future far from being certain, Spurs need another centre-back next summer. They have signed Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in 2017 already, and landing another top defender from the same club would be a huge boost for the north Londoners.
It seems they have just received a huge boost concerning their hopes of signing De Ligt.
Ajax Sporting Director Marc Overmars has said to Fox Sports, that it will be almost next to impossible to keep hold of their prized defender at the end of the season.
“We are realistic. After this season, we will lose two or three players. They have such a high level that we cannot keep them. However it’s important for us to reinvest the money and replace the players who leave at the end of the season as best as possible.”
Ajax value the Dutchman at £52 million, and although the figure too much for a young talent, they must not hesitate in luring him to north London.
He is a terrific young talent, and has made 11 appearances for the Dutch national team already. De Ligt would be a superb signing for them.